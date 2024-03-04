GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth ends his life after allegedly murdering minor girl in Arasikere taluk

March 04, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old person allegedly ended his life after murdering a minor girl at Belagumba in Arasikere taluk on Monday.

Sharath, jumped before a moving train (Yeshwanthpur-Shivamogga intercity) near Bandihalli. The loco-pilot of the train informed the Arasikere Railway Police about the incident.

By then, the 16-year-old girl was found murdered near her house at Belagumba. The family members of the girl suspected that Sharath murdered the girl and later ended his life. Both had known each other. It is said that Sharath was angry with her as she rejected his proposal.

Both bodies have been shifted for the post-mortem. Arasikere Rural Police have reached the spot. The police said that they would investigate if both cases were related.

(Those in distress and facing suicidal thoughts can call up the state’s helpline 104 for counselling)

