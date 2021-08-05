Youth Cong. workers stage protest

Shivamogga district unit of Youth Congress on Thursday picketed the residence of Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, criticising the “anti-farmer and anti-common man” policies of the Union government.

The Congress workers staged a protest at Vinoba Nagar Police Chowki and marched to the MP’s house, where the police took the protesters into custody. The protesters raised slogans criticising Mr. Raghavendra for keeping mum on the issues of price rise, farm bills and denial of funds due to the State. The Centre did not respond to problems faced by the public, they alleged.

Former legislator K.B. Prasanna Kumar and district Youth Congress president H.P. Girish led the protest.