Youth caught smoking on domestic flight

March 18, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kempegowda International Airport police on Friday arrested a 20-year-old youth who was allegedly caught smoking in the washroom onboard an Indigo Guwahati Bengaluru flight. This is the second such incident reported in recent times as alert cabin crew had caught a 24-year-old woman smoking in the washroom of another flight, earlier this month.

The accused has been identified as Seheri Coudari from Assam. Seheri used to work as a salesman in a mall and was coming to the city from Assam to look for a job. On the flight, he got into the washroom and smoked. The incident came to light when passengers felt the odour of smoke and alerted the cabin crew.

He was handed over to the airport security charging him as an indisciplined passenger. Based on the complaint from the cabin crew, the airport police arrested Seheri, charging him under the Civil Aviation Act.

