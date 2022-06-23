Youth booked for offensive post

Following an offensive post on social media in which a threat was issued to the State government and Kannadigas, the Belagavi Police have registered a case against a youth.

The youth having an Instagram account with the name Royal Belgaumkar is said to have uploaded the offensive post setting June 27 as deadline for installing Marathi name boards in Belagavi.

The post is believed to have been uploaded to instigate people against Kannadigas saying that no Kannada flag or name board will remain in Belagavi after June 27. It also asked Marathi youth to be ready with swords, the police said.

Considering it as an attempt to spoil peace and tranquillity in society in the name of language, the Khade Bazaar Police of Belagavi have registered a suo motu case against the Instagram account holder.