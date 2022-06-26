Young enthusiasts display karate skills in Mysuru

Participants during the World Karate Day observed by Mysuru Karate Association in Mysuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

More than 500 karate enthusiasts displayed their skills at a demonstration organised at the Sports Pavilion on Maharaja College Grounds here on Sunday.

“Karate for Self-Defence” show was organised by the Mysore Karate Association in association with the Department of Physical Education, University of Mysore, and the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports.

Inaugurating the event, Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar stressed the need for learning self-defence skills. a

Superintendent of Police R Chetan, former MLC and Karate Association honorary president Arun Machaiah, Physical Education Department Director P. Krishnaiah, Assistant Director of Youth Empowerment and Sports. K Suresh and others were present.

The participants at the show displayed their skills in front of the dignitaries.