Yoga Day to remain indoors for second successive year

Enthusiasts told to register and perform asanas for 45 minutes; they will get e-certificates from district administration

For the second successive year, the International Day of Yoga celebrated on June 21 will remain indoors.

As the theme of the 2021 event says “Be with yoga, be at home” because of the persisting pandemic situation and lockdown, the yoga enthusiasts in Mysuru have been asked to celebrate the day at their homes like they did last year.

Unlike last year, when a small group of organisers was allowed to hold a symbolic event with ‘asanas’ performed on the palace premises to mark the day since lockdown curbs had been lifted by then and the COVID-19 situation was not as bad as this year, the Yoga Day-2021 on Monday is strictly indoors, said the Yoga Federation of Mysuru Trust.

A large number of people celebrated yoga last year at their homes and posted videos and photos showing Mysuru, considered a yoga hub, does not miss the day. All of them got a certificate acknowledging their participation from the district administration, which was supported by various departments and yoga institutions.

Those who are willing to take part in IYD-2021 have to register themselves and are requested to participate with their family members using the terrace area or space available in their home following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, the federation said.

They can register their names by visiting the link – https://forms.gle/A4RJ5XQCMuW2xj8QA

After completing the 45-minute yoga session from 7 a.m. to 7.45 a.m., the participants can send photographs of their yoga performance the same day to the Whatsapp number (9611591119) or email ID (idymys2021@gmail.com). All registered participants will receive e-certificate from the Mysuru district administration, the Mysuru ZP and the Mysuru City Corporation and others.

“Let us remain at home to fight the pandemic and make the yoga day successful like last year,” said the federation.

Mysuru has been celebrating yoga day in a big way since 2015 and entered the Guinness Book of World Records in 2017 for the largest show in a single venue. Thereafter, crowds assembled at the Mysore Race Club ground every year and made headlines for the largest yoga sessions.

However, following COVID-19 scare and ban on public gatherings last year, the Mysuru district administration and the federation urged enthusiasts to do yoga at their homes, preferably on the balcony. The videos/photos of last year’s indoor yoga session were uploaded on various social media platforms.