Yoga Dasara draws good response

October 18, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Yoga Dasara was held to popularise the discipline and promote good health as part of Mysuru Dasara on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Yoga performance and demonstration was held as part of Mysuru Dasara in front of the palace on Wednesday and drew a large number of international students of yoga learning the discipline in the city.

The focus was on ashtanga form of yoga popularised by late Pattabhi Jois and which is being continued by his grandson Sharath whose students were among the performers.

The yoga performance was inaugurated by Minister for Social Welfare Mr. H.C. Mahadevappa who said that both yoga and naturopathy were intrinsic to India and was a way of life in ancient times.

He said yoga demonstration was included as part of Dasara as it helps create greater awareness on health and yoga helped in maintaining once physical and mental fitness. He said Mysuru was known not only as a cultural city but was a hub for yoga and it was encouraged since the days of the maharajas.

Citing a popular quotation Mahadevappa said if wealth was lost then nothing was lost as it could be reclaimed. But if health was lost everything was lost and hence it was imperative for everyone to maintain a healthy lifestyle coupled with adequate exercise including Yoga.

He said yoga was helpful for both physical and mental wellbeing of individuals and the ancient discipline was a means to bring about a harmony of body and mind. Yoga can be pursued by people of all nationalities or race and was not restricted to anybody and it underlined the concept of whole world is one family, said Mr.Mahadevappa.

Mayor Shivakumar, yoga expert Sharath Jois, Deputy Mayor G. Rupa, and office bearers of Dasara Yoga sub-committee were present.

