Karnataka

Yettinahole project: Residents demand fair compensation for land

more-in

Residents of Javagal hobli in Arsikere taluk, here on Wednesday, staged a protest demanding fair compensation for their land being acquired for Yettinahole project, besides water for the villages under the project.

Hundreds of people from the hobli staged a dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office. They said the government had purchased the land required for the project in Sakleshpur taluk paying as high as ₹38 lakh per acre. “We are demanding the same compensation for our land. But, we are told that the price would be fixed considering the prevailing registration value, which would be less compared to the actual market value,” said Ashok, who led the protest.

The protesters said that though the pipeline was being laid in their locality to take water from the Western Ghats to Chickballapur and Kolar districts under the project, they were being denied the benefits of the project. “We have been facing drought for many years. Our hobli has no source of surface water. We want the government to provide water for drinking purpose under this project,” he said.

The protesters submitted a memorandum to the district administration.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Hassan
demonstration
construction and property
development
land price
land resources
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2019 7:55:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/yettinahole-project-residents-demand-fair-compensation-for-land/article30167902.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY