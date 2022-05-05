Yeshaswini scheme to be launched on Oct. 2
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed officials concerned to initiate measures to launch the Yeshaswini health insurance scheme on October 2.
He issued instructions at a review of the progress of implementation of Budget programmes for the year 2022-23 related to the Cooperation Department.
