Karnataka

Yeshaswini scheme to be launched on Oct. 2

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed officials concerned to initiate measures to launch the Yeshaswini health insurance scheme on October 2.

He issued instructions at a review of the progress of implementation of Budget programmes for the year 2022-23 related to the Cooperation Department.


