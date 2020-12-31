Yediyurappa urges all U.K. returnees to undergo RT-PCR test

All who returned to the State from the U.K. in the last two months asked to take test

As some people who returned to the State from the United Kingdom have tested positive for the new U.K. variant of SARS-CoV2 so far, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday asked all those who returned to the State from the U.K. during the last two months to undergo an RT-PCR test.

“Don’t escape from the test. As the Chief Minister of the State, I am appealing to all who returned from the U.K. in the last two months to undergo tests to contain the spread of virus,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.

The government has taken several precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the new variant of virus, he said and urged the returnees to undergo tests. He said the Centre had already issued guidelines to prevent the spread of the new variant of virus and the same guidelines would be followed in the State.

The State government has made mandatory RT-PCT testing for all passengers who arrived from the U.K., including those transiting in other airports outside the U.K. It was reported that some passengers managed to exit airports without undergoing tests.

Speaking to reporters, Revenue Minister R. Ashok said at present there was no plan before the government to impose a lockdown.

However, there were two views on opening of schools and colleges in the State from January 1. While some have opposed it, others have suggested opening of schools for the benefit of students. A final decision would be taken after holding talks with the CM, he said.