Yediyurappa turns 79

BJP veteran leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa turned 79 on Sunday.

A large number of people from various walks of life called on him to wish him on the occasion. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited him to personally greet him.

Several seers, including Veerabhadra Chennamalla Swami, and a host of Ministers, including S.T. Somashekhar, Bhyrati Basavaraj and Gopalaiah, too called on him on the occasion.

His supporters had organised various programmes to mark the birthday. Some of them even gifted tractors to farmers to mark the occasion.

On the occasion, Mr. Yediyurappa said he would tour the State along with other leaders of the BJP as part of the preparations for 2023 Assembly elections. Expressing confidence that the BJP would retain power, he said the proposed tour would be taken up after the Budget Session of the legislature.