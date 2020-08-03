Yediyurappa to monitor administration from hospital via videoconferencing

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19, is set to monitor the State’s administration from the hospital bed through a videoconferencing link to be established at the suite room at Manipal Hospitals, where he is put up. The 77-year-old is mildly symptomatic and is “clinically stable” and said to be doing well.

Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, who is in charge of COVID-19 affairs, told reporters on Monday that the Chief Minister would have to remain hospitalised for eight to 10 days.

Putting an end to speculation on who would lead the administration while he was hospitalised, Mr. Yediyurappa, in a video message on Monday, clearly indicated that he would monitor it from the hospital. “I have been in touch with all the senior officials from yesterday [Sunday] night itself, to ensure that the administration is in no way hampered. I spoke to the officials today [Monday] morning as well.”

Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar told The Hindu, “We will strive to minimise its impact on the administration. Bureaucrats and other Ministers will carry on with their administrative duties, keeping in touch with the Chief Minister through a videoconference link.”

A senior Minister close to Mr. Yediyurappa said, “The Chief Minister is anyway asymptomatic and is doing well. He has been hospitalised only to ensure he is under medical supervision as he is vulnerable, given his old age and co-morbidities of diabetes and hypertension. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, who has also tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalised, is overseeing the administration of that State from the hospital. It will work out fine here too.”

No policy decisions

With guidelines for Unlock 3.0 that will be in effect till August 31 also notified, there are no major policy decisions lined up in the coming week as well, sources said.

Multiple sources in the government said there had been no discussions about handing over administrative responsibilities to another Minister in the absence of the Chief Minister. “The three Deputy Chief Ministers and other Ministers in charge of various aspects of COVID-19 management will work as before,” a senior Minister said. This gains significance as there has been speculation and intense lobbying for a leadership change within the party in the past few months. The Chief Minister is reportedly not keen to make anyone else take charge in his absence. “It might trigger unnecessary political speculation and heartburn,” a senior party strategist close to him said.

Three Cabinet Ministers — Tourism Minister C.T. Ravi, Forest Minister Anand Singh, and Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil — have till date tested positive for COVID-19. While the first two have recovered, Mr. Patil is in home quarantine. At least six legislators have also tested positive till date.