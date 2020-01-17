CM to leave for Davos

After over a decade, Karnataka is set to be represented by the Chief Minister at the World Economic Forum at Davos. While there was much uncertainty over the trip till last week owing to Cabinet expansion woes, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will lead the Karnataka’s delegation.

He is scheduled to leave Bengaluru on Sunday and return on January 24. During the stay at Davos, Mr. Yediyurappa is scheduled to meet top executives of a number of MNCs. He will also be part of a breakfast meet with the CEOs of top companies, according to the Chief Minister’s itinerary.

Besides Mr, Yediyurappa, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath are scheduled to participate. While this will be the second participation in the World Economic Forum event for Mr. Yediyurappa, who in his earlier tenure in 2010 attended WEF sessions at China, it is the first schedule at Davos.

Incidentally, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also went to WEF sessions in China in 2013. The then Chief Minister S.M. Krishna had attended the WEF sessions at Davos in 2003.

Among others, Large- and Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, Additional Chief Secretary E.V. Ramana Rao, and Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce department Gaurav Gupta will be part of the delegation. Spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev is also scheduled to visit the Karnataka pavilion during the summit.