Yediyurappa promises facelift for Bengaluru in 100 days

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who completed 100 days in office on Saturday, has promised “visible changes” in the infrastructure of Bengaluru city within the next 100 days.

In an interview with The Hindu, he said, “You wait for another 100 days and see the changes for yourself in Bengaluru.” He said he would take about five to six months to complete all proposed work. “But you will start seeing visible changes by the time our government completes the next 100 days,” the CM, who also holds Bengaluru City Development portfolio, said.

The condition of city roads, post heavy rain, has caused much outrage. Mr. Yediyurappa said his priority would be upgrading roads and drainage system. “We need an estimated ₹6,000 crore to develop roads. We are examining ways of raising funds to take up these works,” he said.

The government was also considering the option of private sector participation in road development in the wake of interest shown by some industries in developing roads in their area. The third meeting of experts had been scheduled for November 6.