Yediyurappa in Delhi to consult party chief on portfolio allocation

Not just Ministry expansion, even allocation of portfolios to the newly inducted Ministers has become be a tricky issue for Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa as “rebels” MLAs, who have been disqualified, have turned jittery and are said to be claiming that their share of plum portfolios be kept “reserved”.

As the issue turned complex, Mr. Yediyurappa reached New Delhi on Thursday night to consult the party central leadership on the issue.

“Portfolios will be allocated in a day or two. I am going to New Delhi and will meet the central leaders on Friday. All issues will be discussed,” he said here on Thursday. Sources said he would also raise the issue of some of his close associates, such as Umesh Katti, missing out on the ministerial opportunity.

A few of the 17 “rebels” met the Chief Minister over the last two days and expressed concern over portfolio allocation. Sources said they were jittery over portfolios they have been eyeing being allocated to others. The “rebels” want certain high-profile portfolios — reportedly promised to them during the political crisis, based on which they decided to switch sides — to be kept vacant, sources said. Mr. Yediyurappa has assured them that they would be inducted into the Cabinet as soon as legal hurdles were cleared and that they would be allocated the promised portfolios, sources said.

Some ‘rebels’ in Delhi

However, not satisfied with the Chief Minister’s assurances, a group of “rebels”, led by A.H. Vishwanath, have reached New Delhi to seek a meeting with BJP central leadership. Mr. Yediyurappa is also expected to arrange a meeting for the “rebels” with the BJP leadership to reassure them that their interests would be taken care of.

Sources said the Chief Minister was unhappy over how the central leadership was controlling the State government — from choosing his Cabinet to allocation of portfolios — which has resulted in the “rebels” demanding that they be reassured by the party high command itself. Mr. Yediyurappa, however, is left with little options but to toe the line of the central leadership, sources said.

Earlier in the day, senior Ministers sought to assure the “rebels”. Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who is touring the flood-hit northern districts, told reporters on Thursday that it was because of the “rebels” that their government had come into being and their interests would be safeguarded at any cost. Another Minister, V. Somanna described the government as a “coalition government”, indicating that the “rebels” have to be accommodated.