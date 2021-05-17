Yediyurappa holds consultation on cyclone situation

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday discussed the impact of Cyclone Tauktae on the State’s coastal districts and reviewed the assistance being given to those affected.

A note stated that the Chief Secretary and the Deputy Commissioners of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts were part of the discussions to understand the ground reality following the cyclone hitting the coast. The Chief Minister also directed the administration to focus on rescuing fishermen caught in sea and to be in touch with the Centre. He directed officials to seek helicopters and other equipment needed in rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party national president J.P. Nadda spoke to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who appraised him of the situation in the coastal districts. Mr. Bommai told Mr. Nadda that over a thousand personnel have been deployed in the three affected districts.

Mr. Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru that the government would be strengthening the State Disaster Relief Force with an allocation of ₹15 crore this financial year for purchases, including vehicles. SDRF offices are to be opened in two places in North Karnataka region since the area have been frequently affected by floods, he said after participating in a function organised at the fire services directorate. While 100 ex-servicemen have been appointed to the force, 100 more would be appointed, he added.