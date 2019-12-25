Yediyurappa calls Mangaluru violence ‘premeditated conspiracy’

Terming the December 19 violence in Mangaluru as a “premeditated conspiracy”, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday said those directly involved in it would be arrested immediately and dealt with as per the law.
Speaking to reporters here late on Tuesday on his arrival from Kannur, Mr. Yediyurappa said there was clarity on the persons behind the conspiracy, with evidence emerging. The probes ordered would continue and nobody would be spared by the government, he said.
“As the real facts are before us, I will direct the police to immediately arrest those directly involved in the violence,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.
