Karnataka

Yediyurappa calls Mangaluru violence ‘premeditated conspiracy’

more-in

Terming the December 19 violence in Mangaluru as a “premeditated conspiracy”, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday said those directly involved in it would be arrested immediately and dealt with as per the law.

Speaking to reporters here late on Tuesday on his arrival from Kannur, Mr. Yediyurappa said there was clarity on the persons behind the conspiracy, with evidence emerging. The probes ordered would continue and nobody would be spared by the government, he said.

“As the real facts are before us, I will direct the police to immediately arrest those directly involved in the violence,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 25, 2019 11:42:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/yediyurappa-calls-mangaluru-violence-premeditated-conspiracy/article30397912.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY