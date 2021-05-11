Yediyurappa asks for setting task force to handle third wave

Though the State is still battling the second wave of COVID-19, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday directed officials to set up a task force to handle the third wave that is expected in a few months’ time.

To remain prepared for a possible third wave, directions were issued to set up a task force, a note from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said. The direction came after a meeting of Ministers and officials at his residence on Monday. He also called for the execution of oxygen generation plants in stages at medical hospitals and colleges.

Insisting on the strict implementation of the new guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus in Karnataka, the Chief Minister directed Ministers to remain accountable for the responsibilities delegated to them. “Unnecessary movement of people in particular has to be avoided. Take action to allocate beds to the needy and ensure proper distribution of Remdesivir,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.

Saying that an eye must be kept on the beds allotted for COVID-19 patients in private hospitals, he also directed the Ministers and officials to take action if any irregularities were noticed in bed allocation and oxygen and Remdesivir distribution.

Sources in the CMO said he did not delve into the issue of relaxation of the strictures that came into effect on Monday. “The stricter curfew has come into effect only on Monday. There was no discussion on relaxation,” a source said.