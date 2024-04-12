Yatnal targets Jarkiholi family with political nepotism charge

April 12, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Belagavi

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Thursday targeted members of the Jarkiholi family with the charge of nepotism in politics, during the launch of the BJP campaign in Belagavi district from Athani.

“If the Jarkiholi family wants all the political power in the district, what will be left for leaders of other communities like Lingayats, Kurubas and others?” he asked people at the party rally.

Mr. Yatnal was campaigning for BJP Chikkodi Lok Sabha seat candidate Annasaheb Jolle.

“The Jarkiholi brothers and their children are fighting from reserved and unreserved seats. I sometimes wonder if all the seats here are reserved for members of the Gokak Sahukar family?” he said.

He was referring to Congress candidate from the Chikkodi LS seat and daughter of Minister Satish Jarkiholi Priyanka Jarkiholi. Of the five Jarkiholi brothers, four are active in public life. One is a Minister in the Congress government in the State, two are BJP MLAs and one is an independent MLC. And, this is the first time any second generation Jarkiholi is trying to enter electoral politics.

He also asked the voters not to fall at the feet of the Jarkiholi brothers. “Why do you fall at their feet, even when they are younger than you? You seem to fall even at the feet of their children and grandchildren. Why do you treat them like kings and sahukars? They are just politicians and they should be treated as such,” he said.

Congress leaders upset

Mr. Yatnal claimed that several local Congress leaders are upset with the nepotism being practised by senior Congress leaders and those who are upset are now secretly supporting the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the Congress Lok Sabha elections manifesto as one fit to be a Muslim League manifesto.

“I think he is right. Apart from having several anti-Hindu ideas, the Congress manifesto has several devastating promises like scrapping the Agnipath scheme for army recruitment. The Congress rule for several decades is the reason for the anarchy in some sectors and regions in the country,” he said.

“The mistakes of the former Prime Minister late Jawaharlal Nehru are causing us great distress even today. Nehru introduced Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir that allowed Pakistan to take advantage of the political situation in the border area. This was done even after B.R. Ambedkar opposed it. Senior leader Syama Prasad Mukherjee fought against this. Prime Minister Narendra Modi fixed this problem,” he said.

“It is certain that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time. Once the new government takes charge, we will take up the issue of including all categories of Lingayats in the national OBC category,” he said.

He said that if the BJP comes to power in Karnataka, he will be made the Chief Minister.