Yaduveer’s gesture and a message

April 15, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

On Monday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Mysuru, the BJP candidate from Mysuru Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, along with his wife Trishikha Wadiyar, visited the Maharaja’s College Grounds, the venue of the rally.

He lent a helping hand to Mysuru City Corporation staff who were cleaning the ground and thanked them. Following him, a few others also volunteered to joined him.

‘’It was my duty to ensure the ground is clean after Mr. Modi’s event and keeping the city clean is in line with his initiative of Swatch Bharath Abhiyan,” said Mr. Yaduveer. With Mysuru sliding from the cleanest city rank in 2014 to 27th rank in the country this year, Mr. Yaduveer’s gesture was interpreted by some as his seriousness to ensure that the city regains its rank. However, some others on social media called it ‘’election stunt.’’

