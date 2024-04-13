GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yaduveer on a whirlwind tour in Mysuru constituency

April 13, 2024 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar during one of his road shows in the Chamundeshwari Assembly segment of Mysuru Parliamentary constituency, on Saturday.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar during one of his road shows in the Chamundeshwari Assembly segment of Mysuru Parliamentary constituency, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Campaigning for the Mysuru Lok Sabha seat has intensified with top leaders of both the Congress and the BJP canvassing for votes in the region since the last two days.

While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah covered Mysuru-Chamarajanagar belt on Friday and Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Mysuru is slated for Sunday.

Amidst this, the candidates themselves have stepped up the pace, and the BJP candidate for Mysuru Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar addressed as many as 30 corner meetings and small gatherings in Chamundeshwari Assembly segment on Saturday. Mr. Yaduveer was joined by G.T. Deve Gowda, MLA of the JD(S) which is a partner in alliance with the BJP.

Yaduveer’s campaign commenced at dawn and went till post 8 p.m. during which he spelled out his vision for Mysuru and the broader objectives of building a new India as envisaged by Mr. Modi.

He also conducted road shows at Ramnahalli, Kesare, Belavattha, and other places where the local community accorded him a traditional welcome with “poorna kumbha” and raised slogans expressing support for him. At places, Mr. Deve Gowda addressed the gathering and said the Vokkaliga community was solidly behind Yaduveer and there was a lurking fear among Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar of the “inevitable loss of Congress”.

Mr. Deve Gowda said Yaduveer’s victory was assured and people of the Vokkaliga community were not casteist as it was being made out to be but were intelligent and have recalled the contribution of the Wadiyars of Mysuru in the development of the region. “People are united in favour of Yaduveer and both the JD(S) and the BJP activists are working round the clock to ensure the victory of our candidate,” said Mr. Deve Gowda.

In the Krishnaraja Assembly segment, BJP MLA T.S.Srivatsa carried out a campaign seeking support for Yaduveer. He said “Modi for the nation and Yaduveer for Mysuru” was the mantra people had on their lips and is evident in the response to the campaign. He appealed to the voters in the Krishnaraja Assembly segment to bear in mind the works rendered by the Wadiyars including construction of KRS, to the field of education, health, agriculture, industry, culture, art etc and vote for Yaduveer so that he can carry forward the development works for the benefit of Mysuru.

