Yadgir DC appeals public for peaceful Muharram
Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal has appeal to the public to ensure a peaceful Muharram.
Chairing a peace meeting to review preparations made for Muharram in Yadgir on Monday, she said that both Hindus and Muslims have been observing this festival for many years. “This year too both communities should observe it peacefully,” she requested.
Liquor sales are banned
The Deputy Commissioner also imposed a ban on selling liquors though wholesale or outlets from 3 p.m. on August 8 to 10 a.m. on August 10 using the power vested Karnataka Excise Act 1965.
450 places
Muharram will be celebrated at 450 places across the district. Therefore, elaborate police security has been made to maintain law and order, Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy, who was present, said.
He said that stern legal action will be taken against those who break the law. Sharanabasappa Koteppagol, Additional Deputy Commissioner and others were present.
