Writers, activists oppose 'politicisation' of Kannada Sahitya Parishat polls

A file photo of Kannada Sahitya Parishath in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru.   | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

Several writers and activists have opposed the direct and indirect participation of political parties in the Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) elections, which are scheduled to be held on November 21, to select various office-bearers.

Banjagere Jayaprakash, S.G. Siddaramaiah, Dr. Vasundara Bhupathi, K.S. Vimala, Dr. K. Sharifa, Dr. Leela Sampige, Dr. Vijaya, N. Divakar, T. Surendra Rao, B. Sripad Bhat, N.K. Vasanth Raj and others have opposed the ‘direct entry of political parties and organisations’ into the literary body's polls and the increasing influence of caste.

They said that the KSP, an autonomous body, was launched to safeguard the interests of language and literature, and to address regional and other cultural issues facing the Kannada people.

They have urged voters to reject any candidate who sacrifices these interests and indulges in politicisation of KSP on narrow party lines.


