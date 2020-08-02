Wow! It’s a labour of love

A paddy field on an elevated place, resembling the popular symbol of love, at Bamikonda near Samse in Mudigere taluk has attracted many people. Recently, the photos of the field went viral on social media, prompting people to enquire about the location. The paddy field, about an acre, is amidst lush green hillocks.
For years it has remained the same. Krishna Gowda, an owner of the land, said it was during the days of his grandfather Naggappa Gowda that the field was prepared for paddy and since then, the family maintained that shape. “It has been like that for more than 100 years. My father Veerappa Gowda and grandfather worked hard to make the land cultivable and kept the shape like that,” Krishna, 50, told The Hindu.
Now, three brothers, Suresh, Krishna and Vishwanath, look after the field, besides a coffee plantation. They till the land traditionally, with no machinery. Moreover, they cannot take machines to the field as there is no proper road. The road connectivity to Bamikonda, a hamlet of five houses and a homestay, is itself poor. “In the last four years, many people have visited our field to spend some time and take pictures,” said Mr. Gowda.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath