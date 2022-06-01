World Bicycle Day to promote fitness, sustainable development 

The Department of Youth Services and Sports in association with Nehru Yuva Kendra will celebrate World Bicycle Day on Friday (June 3) in a bid to promote fitness and sustainable development.

The concept is rooted in the imperatives of being physically agile and fit besides providing environmentally safe and cost-effective mode of transportation.

Mysuru has already taken a few initiatives and implemented the public bicycle sharing project which has received warm response and the authorities now plan to have new tracks apart from purchase of nearly 1,000 new bicycles.

The existing system is also set to be revamped with the establishment of dock-less stations incorporating new technologies and development of nearly 9 km stretch of cycling track.

A release said the World Bicycle Day will be flagged off from the Palace Gate North (Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple) at 7.30 a.m and Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham will be the chief guest. Commissioner of Police Chandragupta, Joint Director of Department of Youth Services and Sports K. Suresh, Arjuna awardee and international trainer Arun Kumar H. Patil and Nagaraj of Cycling Mysuru will also be present.

The cycling jatha will go through the main thoroughfares of the city and from the starting point near the Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple, will pass via Ramaswamy Circle, Maharaja’s College Ground Circle, DC Office Road, Hunsur Road, Hotel Metropole, Railway Station Circle, K.R.Hospital Road, Head Post Office Circle, Ashoka Road and terminate at the starting point. All cyclists will receive a certificate of participation, the release added.