Workshop on wellness held in JNNCE

March 02, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Department of MBA at JNNCE in Shivamogga conducting a workshop on Holistic Approach to Wellness on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Department of Management Studies at JNN College of Engineering in Shivamogga, conducted a workshop on holistic approach to wellness with the objective of promoting health, mindfulness, and overall well-being among students on Thursday.

Consultant pathologist Dr. Koustubha gave a talk on health and hygiene. She emphasised the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and adhering to proper hygiene practices.

Dr. Archana Bhat, Head of Psychology Department, spoke on mental wellness, with a special focus on girl students. She addressed how to handle stress, build resilience, and enhance mental well-being.

MBA students demonstrated self-defence techniques. C. Srikanth, director, MBA department, C.K. Anuradha, assistant professor of the MBA Department, Divya S.P, assistant professor, and others were present.

