Workshop on Solid Waste Management held

A workshop on Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 and its implementation was conducted for officials and local elected representatives with the objective of creating awareness and co-opting the public in the exercise.

The workshop was jointly conducted by the Mysuru district administration and Mysuru City Corporation here on Thursday and was inaugurated by Subhash B. Adi, former High Court Judge and Chairman of National Greens Tribunal Monitoring Committee, Karnataka.

Mr. Adi said Mysuru has a reputation for cleanliness and though its ranking has slipped in recent years there was every possibility of making it the cleanest city with collective efforts and implementation of the SWM Rules 2016.

He said keeping the city clean was not the duty of the officials and elected representatives alone but calls for greater awareness among all on means of handling and disposing the wastes.

Mr. Subash Adi said strict implementation of SWM Rules was necessary to shore up the cleanliness quotient of the city and the officials and local elected representatives should take responsibility for ensuring the compliance with the rules.

If the local corporators ensured that their respective wards were clean and there was greater emphasis on minimising waste generation and segregation at source, there was no reason why Mysuru could not regain the top rank among clean cities, said Mr. Subhas Adi.

More than 200 officials, PDOs and local elected representatives from corporation and city municipal councils from across the district took part in the workshop. Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham, MCC health officer D.G. Nagaraj, and MCC Additional Commissioner M.J. Roopa were among those present.