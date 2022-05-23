Workshop on acting in Mysuru

A seven-day-long national-level acting workshop organised by Acting Shastra, an academy for teaching Indian method of acting started by theatre personality Prasanna, will begin in Mysuru from May 24.

The residential programme to be held at Shyagale House on Contour Road in Gokulam.

Well-known theatre and film actor Dattanna will inaugurate the programme while senior theatre personality H.S. Umesh will preside over the inaugural event.

Mr. Prasanna, content coordinator Padmashree and Shyagale Shivarudramma Trust convenor Kalachenne Gowda will also be present on the occasion.

The workshop, which will be held from May 24 to 30, will serve as a “refresher course” to working actors, said sources in Acting Shastra.