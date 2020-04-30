Working relentlessly to takecare of those in quarantine

From dawn till around 8.30 p.m., as many as eight workers of Inamdar Canteen relentlessly work to prepare food to serve three times to around 250 persons staying in different quarantine facilities in Vijayapura.

After the government imposing lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the district administration started quarantining people who have possibly come into contact with coronavirus positive patients.

Since the district administration has been sending people to various quarantine centres, it is the responsibility of the administration to provide food and other facilities to them at the centres till they are accommodated in.

“The district administration has given us the job of supplying cooked food to people residing in quarantine facilities,” said Fayaz Ahmed Inamdar, owner of Inamdar Canteen.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said that for the last 26 days, they have been supplying food to over 250 persons who are kept in five different quarantine centres that includes government hostels and hotels.

“The district administration has directed us to provide three meals a day, water bottles and fruits. We prepare different varieties of food items for them,” Mr. Inamdar said.

He said that food will be supplied to those in quarantine till the district administration wants him to.