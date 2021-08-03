Worker from Rajasthan rescued in Bidar

In a noble gesture, Bidar Deputy Commissioner R. Ramachandran helped a 30-year-old migrant worker from Ajmer district in Rajasthan to reunite with her family.

On Monday, the Deputy Commissioner noticed her wandering on the main streets in the city and directed the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) to rescue the migrant worker and her two children.

DCPU officer Gowrishankar said that the migrant worker Shanti, her son Rohit (10) and two-and-a-half-year old daughter Paru have now been shifted to Bal Mandir.

The woman, on counselling, revealed that she worked as labour in Bengaluru for years. She came to Bidar on Monday morning after her relative, Hariram, promised her getting a good job. Shanti felt helpless after Hariram failed to respond to her call.

The District Child Welfare Committee has lodged a complaint and informed its counterpart in Ajmer. On Tuesday evening, the Bidar Police will take the woman and her children to Ajmer, where the District CWC will help the woman reunite with her family members.

Mr. Ramachadran said that the district authority has made all arrangements for her travel to her native place.