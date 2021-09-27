Work on Unkal road underbridge launched

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi inaugurated work on a road underbridge at Unkal Railway Station in Hubballi on Sunday.

He also laid the foundation stone at Kalyan Nagar, Dharwad, for a road overbridge to replace a level crossing.

Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, legislators Jagadish Shettar, Pradeep Shettar, Amrut Desai, Arvind Bellad and others were present.

The Unkal road underbridge will connect Unkal village, timber yard areas to Raj Nagar, Shirdi Nagar, Kendriya Vidyalaya and surrounding areas. Though it is not replacing a level crossing, it is being built on public demand. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited will build it at a cost of around ₹5.4 crore.

The Dharwad road overbridge that will replace the level crossing, is sanctioned on cost-sharing basis with the State government. The cost of the project is ₹13.79 crore. It is expected to be completed by December 2022.

South Western Railway general manager Sanjeev Kishore and Divisional Railway Manager Arvind Malkhede and others were present.