Work on Hassan airport to begin soon: CM

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said the State government will start the construction of Hassan airport soon.

Speaking to presspersons at a helipad in Hassan on Friday, he said his government would take up the project that former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda wanted for Hassan. “We will discuss how to implement it and start the work soon.”

The Chief Minister visited Hassan to review the COVID-19 situation in the district, where the positivity rate is high compared to several other districts in the State.

“I will review the situation and take up measures necessary to bring down the cases. Tomorrow I will be reviewing the situation in Shivamogga,” he said.

Reacting to JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna’s comment that the State and Central governments were responsible for the COVID-19 deaths, the Chief Minister said he should not make such irresponsible statements.