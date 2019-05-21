Women’s college all set to begin classes

The government first-grade college for women with residential facility, sanctioned by the State government last year at Haradanahalli in Holenarsipur taluk, is all set to take admissions this academic year. The college coming up at the native place of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda is one among two residential first grade colleges sanctioned by the present JD(S)-Congress coalition.

The government has allocated ₹15 crore for the college and already granted two acres of government land for the campus. G.D. Narayana, who has been deputed as principal for the new college, said the efforts were on to take over another eight acres of the land belonging to the Forest Department for the college. “The construction of college building is on. However, for the current academic year, the classes will be conducted in a building belonging to a government high school. As many as 12 classrooms are available for us”, he said. Similarly, the department has made temporary arrangements for the hostel in the village by taking over an old government hostel.

Recently University of Mysore's committee on affiliation visited the college and granted affiliation for B.A., B.Sc., B.Com and BCA degree courses. “We are offering B.A. degree in History, Kannada, Sociology (HKS), History, Economics, Sociology (HES), History, Economics, Geography (HEG), History, Political Science, Journalism (HPJ), and B.Sc. in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (PCM), and Physics, Mathematics, Computer Science (PMCs). In each combination the intake will be 40 students”, he said.

The college would be offering hostel facility free of cost. Those students who have already taken admission in other government colleges but want to join this residential college, could approach the college. “In such cases, we will take care of the formalities”, the principal said.

The government has sanctioned 15 teaching posts and 10 non-teaching posts, besides 10 more staff for the hostel. “We will ensure the safety of the students on the campus hostel,” the principal said.