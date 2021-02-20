Women protest seeking repeal of APMC Act amendment

Demanding the repeal of the recently-amended APMC Act and opposing the reduction of funds to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, hundreds of women, mostly agricultural labourers, took out a rally at Aland in Kalaburadi district on Saturday.
Organised under the banner of the Akhil Bharatiya Janwadi Mahila Sanghatana, the protesters, who had arrived from surrounding villages including Munnolli, Jambalaga, Tadakal and Jidaga, raised slogans against the Union and the State governments for their “insensitivity” towards the burning issues of the people.
“The BJP government has been displaying its anti-people and pro-corporate eagerness right from the beginning. The amendment to the APMC Act and the reduction of funds to the job scheme are its continuation. Questioning the State’s wrongdoing is our right and duty and we will do it. We will uncompromisingly fight for our rights, no matter how much repression the State unleashes on us,” Gauramma, a women’s leader, said during the protest.
Puja, another activist, condemned the Union government’s approach towards the farmers who were agitating on the Delhi border for the last two months demanding the repeal of three farm laws. “We all are with the agitating farmers and extend our support to them in all possible ways,” she said.
Women leaders K. Neela, Jagadevi Noolkar, Shahanaz, Nandadevi and others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath