Karnataka

Woman’s parents blame it on D.K. Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar  

Parents of the woman who accused former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi of sexual harassment held a snap press conference in Belagavi on Monday, when top Congress leaders, including D.K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, were in the city to accompany the party candidate while filing nomination for the Lok Sabha bypoll.

The father said he would not favour his daughter appearing before the judge directly. Even if she appears, the judge should send her home for at least four days. Now, she is under the influence of her captors, he said. He also alleged that his daughter would come to the court after being coached by Mr. Shivakumar who, he suspects, has kidnapped her. He repeatedly clarified that he would not try to influence his daughter’s thoughts.

The couple alleged that Mr. Shivakumar had held their daughter against her will and was forcing her to give statements against Mr. Jarkiholi. They urged the government to release her and give them her custody.

Mr. Shivakumar has denied the allegations made by the parents and said, “I don’t know anything and it was not related to me.”

