Woman who had gone missing, found dead

August 11, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

A woman working at a petrol bunk who had gone missing on Thursday evening was found dead near her house on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Mahanandi, 21, hailing from Kalaburagi. She was living with her elder sister in Maheshwarinagar, Mahadevapura. Both the sisters were working at a petrol bunk.

Mahanandi had gone missing from her house on Thursday evening. When she did not return home even by late night, her sister lodged a missing person complaint with Mahadevapura police. However, on Friday morning, residents of the area found the body of a woman in a shed nearby and she was identified as Mahanandi.

Police said she was strangled to death with a black sacred thread she was wearing on her neck. However, no valuables on her body seem stolen, prompting the police to suspect that the murder may have been committed over personal vendetta.