Woman trampled to death

A woman who was returning home after participating in a religious festival at M.M. Hills was trampled to death by an elephant.
The incident occurred on Saturday. The victim, identified as Gowramma, was returning to Doddaane from M.M. Hills after participating in a local religious fair.
The elephant is suspected to have charged at Gowramma who apparently did not sight it.
Her daughter who was by her side was unharmed, said Deputy Conservator of Forests of M.M. Hills, V.Yadukondalu.
The incident took place inside the forests which is a natural habitat for elephants though there are a few enclosures and human settlements inside as well that come into conflict with wildlife.
This is the third such incident from M.M. Hills region in the last one month.
