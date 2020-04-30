Karnataka

Woman tests positive

A 65-year-old woman, P-553, who is the wife of P-535 of K.H.B.Colony in Tumakuru, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner K. Rakesh Kumar said that the woman is the primary contact of P-535 who did not have any travel history.

After her husband tested positive on Wednesday, the four family members of P-535 including P-553 were isolated in the designated hospital in Tumakuru and their throat swabs and nasal swabs were collected and sent to the laboratory in Bengaluru.

P-553 is the fifth positive case of COVID-19 in the district.

