Woman, son washed away inoverflowing stream in Bidar

A woman and her son were washed away in an overflowing stream near Yalladagundi village in Basavakalyan taluk, Bidar district, on Sunday evening. The deceased were later identified as Anitha (35) and Bhagyavantha (14).

As per information provided by the police, the incident took place on Sunday evening when the woman and her son, who were returning home after finishing the day’s work in an agriculture field, were trying to cross the overflowing stream.

Strong currents

“It was raining heavily in the area for the last couple of days and the stream was overflowing with strong currents. The victims were washed away when they were trying to cross it,” Mallikarjun, Circle Inspector of Police, Mantala Circle, told The Hindu.

The body of the boy was recovered on Sunday night and the other body was found on Monday morning, he added.

Basavakalyan MLA B. Narayanarao visited the village and collected information on the incident from the authorities concerned.