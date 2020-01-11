Karnataka

Woman run over by KSRTC bus

more-in

A woman pilgrim who was climbing the Saundatti Yallamma temple hill died after she came under the wheels of a NWKRTC bus on Friday.

Nikita Rao, 21, of Shahapur in Belagavi died on the spot while her husband escaped unhurt. The couple had parked their bike and were walking up the hill to the reach the temple. Two others were injured in the incident.

Police said the driver of the bus lost control when he was backing up. A case has been registered.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2020 4:51:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/woman-run-over-by-ksrtc-bus/article30543610.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY