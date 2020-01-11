Woman run over by KSRTC bus

A woman pilgrim who was climbing the Saundatti Yallamma temple hill died after she came under the wheels of a NWKRTC bus on Friday.
Nikita Rao, 21, of Shahapur in Belagavi died on the spot while her husband escaped unhurt. The couple had parked their bike and were walking up the hill to the reach the temple. Two others were injured in the incident.
Police said the driver of the bus lost control when he was backing up. A case has been registered.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.