Woman run over by KSRTC bus

A woman pilgrim who was climbing the Saundatti Yallamma temple hill died after she came under the wheels of a NWKRTC bus on Friday.

Nikita Rao, 21, of Shahapur in Belagavi died on the spot while her husband escaped unhurt. The couple had parked their bike and were walking up the hill to the reach the temple. Two others were injured in the incident.

Police said the driver of the bus lost control when he was backing up. A case has been registered.