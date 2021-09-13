Karnataka

Woman kills son as he objects to her relationship

A 25-year-old youth was killed for objecting to his mother having what is said an illicit relationship in Madna village of Sedam taluk in Kalaburagi district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Nagesh Ramu Maddur.

According to reports, Nagesh Maddur was killed for objecting to his mother’s relationship with Bharat Kumar Sharanayyaswamy of Munkanpalli village.

Nagesh Maddur was strangled to death with a rope by his mother, sister and Bharat Sharanayyaswamy. He was later hanged to show that it was a case of suicide.

A case has been registered at Mudhool Police Station.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 13, 2021 8:00:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/woman-kills-son-as-he-objects-to-her-relationship/article36436567.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY