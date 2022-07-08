Woman killed in road accident
A woman was killed in a road accident in Belagavi on Friday.
The police said that 52-year-old Anita Rajanna Banase was walking near the LIC Office at Goaves Basaveshwara Circle when the accident happened.
She was hit by a car that was coming out from the LIC Office premises. She died on the spot. A crowd soon gathered at the spot. The angry mob pulled out car driver Gururaj Kulkarni and beat him up.
A few minutes later, the police rescued the accused and led him away.
A case has been registered.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.