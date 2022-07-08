Karnataka

Woman killed in road accident

A woman was killed in a road accident in Belagavi on Friday.

The police said that 52-year-old Anita Rajanna Banase was walking near the LIC Office at Goaves Basaveshwara Circle when the accident happened.

She was hit by a car that was coming out from the LIC Office premises. She died on the spot. A crowd soon gathered at the spot. The angry mob pulled out car driver Gururaj Kulkarni and beat him up.

A few minutes later, the police rescued the accused and led him away.

A case has been registered.


