Woman gives birth to baby on roadside

A woman gave birth to a baby on a footpath as the hospital she wanted to go to was closed due to the lockdown in Belagavi on Saturday.
The pregnant woman from Wadagaon in the old city came to a private hospital she had been regularly going to but it was closed. She developed birth pangs and had to be rushed to another hospital. However, her relatives could not find a vehicle quickly.
Women from nearby houses helped her and she was delivered of the baby on the roadside. The woman and baby are fine.
Two women police constables from the Shahapur police station shifted her to the government hospital later, said an officer.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.