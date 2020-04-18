Karnataka

Woman gives birth to baby on roadside

A woman gave birth to a baby on a footpath as the hospital she wanted to go to was closed due to the lockdown in Belagavi on Saturday.

The pregnant woman from Wadagaon in the old city came to a private hospital she had been regularly going to but it was closed. She developed birth pangs and had to be rushed to another hospital. However, her relatives could not find a vehicle quickly.

Women from nearby houses helped her and she was delivered of the baby on the roadside. The woman and baby are fine.

Two women police constables from the Shahapur police station shifted her to the government hospital later, said an officer.

