Woman gives birth in auto after PHC denies admission

A woman gave birth to a baby girl in an autorickshaw on her way to the district general hospital in Yadgir on Saturday night after she was allegedly denied admission at a primary health centre (PHC) at Mudnal village in Yadgir taluk.
According to sources, Devibai, a native of Mudnal Dodda Tanda, was allegedly denied admission at the PHC for not producing Aadhaar card and other medical certificates. She was asked to go to Yadgir despite being in labour. With no option left, she was brought to Yadgir in the autorickshaw. But she delivered in the vehicle and was later shifted to the district general hospital, sources said.
The mother and child are healthy and receiving necessary treatment, Narayanappa, district surgeon, told The Hindu. Mudnal is the native of Yadgir MLA Venkatreddy Mudnal. District Health Officer M.S. Patil was not available for comments.
