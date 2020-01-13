Woman from Sagar taluk succumbs to Kyasanur Forest Disease in Udupi

A 58-year-old woman from Seegemakki village in Tumari Gram Panchayat limits in Sagar taluk has died due to Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), also known as monkey fever, at a private hospital in Manipal in Udupi district on Saturday.

The deceased, Hoovamma, who had complained of high fever and aches in joints was admitted to government sub-divisional hospital in Sagar city for treatment on Tuesday. Her blood tested positive for KFD.

Rajesh Suragihalli, District Health Officer, told The Hindu that, as her health condition had worsened, she was shifted to a private hospital in Manipal on January 9 for advanced treatment. She failed to respond to the treatment and breathed her last on Saturday, he said.

Following the death, the Department of Health and Family Welfare has sounded an alert in Sagar and Tirthahalli taluks from where seven positive cases have been reported since January 1. The vaccination drive has been stepped up in the villages from where positive cases are reported. Three advanced life support ambulances have been stationed in government sub-divisional hospital in Sagar to shift KFD patients with health complications to private hospitals in Shivamogga city or Manipal for additional treatment, he said.