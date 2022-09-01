Woman dies in wall collapse in Mandya

A woman died after the wall of her house collapsed on her at Guttalu Sahukar Channaiah Layout in Mandya on Wednesday night following torrential rain.

She has been identified as Parvati Bai, 70.

Minister in charge of Mandya district K. Gopalaiah handed over a cheque for ₹5 lakh to the deceased’s daughter on Thursday.

Minister for Sericulture, Youth Empowerment, and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda and Srinivas, MLA, were present.