Woman, daughter killed in accident

A doctor and her daughter died in a road accident near Narasingpur village in Belagavi district on Sunday.

Shweta Murgod (41) and her daughter Shreya (7) died on the spot when their car hit a tanker parked on the left side of the road on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway.

Shwetha Murgod was going from Belagavi to Sankeshwar, the police said. A case has been registered in the Yamakanamaradi Police Station.