GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Woman constable discharging poll duty with infant son allowed to go home

Published - May 08, 2024 09:12 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Woman police constable Fatima Ali Khan from Mal Maruti Police Station consoling her son while on duty at polling booth number 108 in Gandhi Nagar of Belagavi on Tuesday.

Woman police constable Fatima Ali Khan from Mal Maruti Police Station consoling her son while on duty at polling booth number 108 in Gandhi Nagar of Belagavi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohan Jagadeesh allowed a woman police constable with a toddler to take rest when she was on duty during polling here on Tuesday.

When the Deputy Commissioner of Police went around visiting various polling booths, he saw woman police constable Fatima Ali Khan discharging her duties while carrying her toddler son.

She was trying to console the infant who was crying incessantly. She had put the baby on her shoulders even as she was minding the crowds at the Gandhi Nagar polling booth.

The officer who saw the constable struggling relieved her for the day and sent her home. Another woman police constable was posted in her place, police sources said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.