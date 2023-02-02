Woman complains of harassment for dowry

February 02, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Hassan

A married woman of Hurudi village in Sakleshpur taluk has filed a complaint against four people including her husband and in-laws accusing them of harassing her for dowry. The accused are Yashank H.M., his parents Mohan Kumar H.T, Jyothi Mohan and their relative Jai Kiran.

The woman, in her complaint to Sakleshpur Rural Police registered on January 29, said she was married to Yashank in March 2021. During the marriage her parents gave 45 grams of gold jewellery and ₹ 2 lakh in cash as dowry. Within a month, the family members started harassing her for more dowry. Yashank, influenced by a crime story he watched regularly, was torturing her. Later, the accused took ₹9 lakh from her parents. She was denied food for several days.

Sakleshpur Rural Police have registered a case under the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, besides other sections of the Indian Penal Code.