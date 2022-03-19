With restrictions gone, Dharwad gets soaked in myriad colours

With the various restrictions imposed on account of COVID-19 pandemic gone, the city of Dharwad and few parts of Hubballi got drenched in myriad colours as residents came out in large numbers to celebrate Holi

With the various restrictions imposed on account of COVID-19 pandemic gone, the city of Dharwad and few parts of Hubballi got drenched in myriad colours as residents came out in large numbers to celebrate Holi

With the various restrictions imposed on account of COVID-19 pandemic gone, the city of Dharwad and few parts of Hubballi got drenched in myriad colours as residents came out in large numbers to celebrate Holi.

It was after two years that Dharwad witnessed such vibrant celebrations, with people of different age groups coming out to celebrate the festival. The thumping beats of the traditional drums like ‘Halagi’, ‘tamate’ ‘Jaggalagi’ and the cries of ‘Kamannana Makkalu’ (Children of Kamanna i.e. Lord Manmatha) reverberated.

The celebrations began with traditional ‘Kama dahana’ (torching of the effigy of Lord Manmatha) early on Saturday, after which people armed with various powdered colours and ‘pichakaris’ (water guns) smeared and sprayed each other.

Most of the shops and commercial establishments remained closed till evening in the central business district on account of the festival. But it was good business for the street vendors, who set up make-shift stalls to sell powdered colours, traditional drums, fruits and juices.

Important junctions in Dharwad city had ‘rain dance setups’ where the revellers including girls in few localities dance to the beats of hit numbers. Gandhi Chowk, Kempageri, Gandhi Nagar and Saptapur localities saw high voltage celebrations with youngsters particularly students participating in large numbers. Despite the ban on sale and consumption of liquor, there were also ‘spirited’ revellers going beyond control in few places.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil along with other officials took part in the Holi celebrations.

In Old localities of Hubballi, known as Old Hubballi, members of both Hindu and Muslim communities took part in the Holi celebrations. Holi revellers were greeted by Muslim brethren ultimately resulting in both getting soaked in colours.

The Holi celebrations in majority of the areas in Hubballi will be on Ranga Panchami (On fifth day after Full Moon) and the revelry is likely to be more vibrant this year.